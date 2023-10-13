KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are probably used to seeing Kansas City natives like actors Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet at Arrowhead Stadium.

But it seems that Taylor Swift’s attendance this season, during her reported romance with tight end Travis Kelce, is bringing more Hollywood stars to games.

The popstar showed up Thursday night for her third Chiefs game of the season, sitting next to Kelce’s mom Donna.

She wasn’t the only star there, though.

Actor Rob Lowe was in the stands, donning a “Where’s Taylor?” hat. Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes joined Lowe for the primetime game. They posed for photos on the sideline before enjoying the game in an Arrowhead suite.

Actors Wanda Sykes and Rob Lowe attends the Chiefs vs Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Simply Good Foods)

But don’t assume this means Lowe and Sykes are diehard Chiefs fans now. Lowe is actually a dedicated Indianapolis Colts follower and frequently travels to their games.

The two were celebrating Atkins’ new “Who Knew?” commercial that ran during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

At the Chiefs’ game vs the New York Jets, a star-studded group joined Taylor Swift in a suite. Actors Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and more were in attendance.

With all those A-list celebrities, the Chiefs vs Jets game was the most-watched Sunday show since Super Bowl LVII.

But before Swift, Rudd was arguably considered one of the biggest celebrities rooting for the Chiefs. He even offered a “kegger [party] at mom’s” after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

And of course, every team has celebrity fans and star sightings.

Actor Bradley Cooper was at the Super Bowl in February, cheering for the Chiefs’ opponent: the Philadelphia Eagles. Star George Clooney revealed he’s a Cincinnati Bengals fan years ago, and Brad Pitt roots for the New Orleans Saints.

Just a few weeks ago, rapper Lil Wayne even led his beloved Green Bay Packers out of the tunnel, and Eminem was cheering for his hometown team, the Detroit Lions, at the same game.

But if Swift keeps attending Chiefs games, the Kingdom could very well be in store for more celebrity sightings and national attention.