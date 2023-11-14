KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre is bringing in the rock band O.A.R. for a September 2024 show.

On Tuesday the “Shattered” band announced their latest tour that will feature opening acts Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe.

They will play inside Starlight on Sept. 5 of next year, but Fitz and the Tantrums do not plan on being at the Kansas City concert.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the band’s website.

“It’s time for us to get out there and play a full set, jam out, and have another best summer of our lives,” said O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge.

“We can’t wait to hang out this summer with our friends Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe and DJ Logic!”

The almost 30-year-old band will also have a portion of the tour proceeds donated to the group’s longtime nonprofit, Heard The World Fund which supports youth and education in underserved communities around the U.S.