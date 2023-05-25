KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple Kansas City natives are among the latest slate of celebrity announcements for the 2023 Big Slick weekend.

Over the past week and a half, organizers have shared that dozens of stars are joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual event.

Recently, Big Slick announced that several Kansas City-area natives will be in attendance, including actors David Dastmalchian from Overland Park, Katherine McNamara from KCMO and Anthony Hill from KCK.

Rocker Chris Daughtry will also be attending the celebrity weekend, along with Kansas native and county music star Logan Mize and singer-songwriter Philip Bowen.

“Firefly Lane” star Sarah Chalke, plus fellow actors Rashida Olayiwola and Johnathan Fernandez, are also coming to Kansas City.

WWE wrestler Baron Corbin and drummer/radio personality Richard Christy will also join the Big Slick fun in one week.

Here are all the other celebrities already announced:

Actor/comedian Will Forte

Musician David Cook

YouTube creator Sean Evans

Today Show host Al Roker

Actor Ginger Gonzaga

Comedian Taylor Williamson

Actor Finn Wolfhard

Magician Blake Vogt

Comedian Aisling Bea

Actor Kevin Rahm

Fox Sports analyst Peter Schrager

Actor Samm Levine

Comedian Sarah Tiana

Musicians The Potash Twins

Actor Kevin Pollack

Comedian Tim Heidecker

Singer Darius Rucker

CNN host Jake Tapper

Actor Joe Lo Truglio

Comedian Punkie Johnson

Actor Bradley James

Comedian Seth Herzog

Actors Becky Ann and Dylan Baker

Comedian Al Yankovic

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson

Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event.

New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

The weekend includes the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale.

Even if you can’t attend in person, there’s still a way to support Children’s Mercy and get some impressive merchandise and other items.

Big Slick just kicked off its online auction where fans can bid on items like tickets to late night TV shows, a custom signed Big Slick guitar, a movie premiere with Dastmalchian and more.