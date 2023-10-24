KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Nate Bargatze is extending his tour and just announced he’s coming to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center in 2024.

The stand-up’s “Be Funny Tour” is scheduled to take over the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 10, one of 41 additional shows.

The “Be Funny Tour” has been on the road since January as Bargatze frequently entertains sold-out crowds.

Known for his clean comedy and storytelling, he already has two specials on Netflix and a special on Prime Video, which became Amazon’s biggest comedy special debut.

If you want another preview of what’s in store, Bargatze is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with musical guests The Foo Fighters.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and prices start at $40.