KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After back-to-back years of the festival being canceled, Boulevardia is back in 2022 with some big names headlining the show.

The two-day festival will feature performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Dashboard Confessional, Dayglow, and Jenny Lewis.

From June 17 to June 18, Boulevardia will take over Crown Center and Washington Square Park with local, regional and national music, craft beer and shops.

Tickets can be purchased online at Boulvardia.com/tickets. The lineup below is listed alphabetically by day, as set times will be announced at a later date.

Full Lineup:

Friday, June 17

The Black Creatures

Blackstarkids

Calvin Arsenia

Coughman

Dante Elephante

David Luther

DJ NE$$

DJ Skeme

DJ Skittlez

Hembree

Jenny Lewis

Jonisthenewblack

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Noah Spencer

Nublvckcity

Paris Williams

The Phantastics

Radkey

Saxsquatch

Sheppa

Timbers

Tyler Gregory

Unfit Wives

Saturday, June 18

Amanda Gaez

Ashton Martin

Back Alley Brass Band

Carswell & Hope

Casio

Daisy The Great

Dashboard Confessional

Dawna K

Dayglow

Deshica Rage (Kadesh Flow/Jessica Paige)

Distant Cousins

DJ Diehard

The Far Side (Imani, Fatlip & Slimkid3 formerly of the Pharcyde)

Frogpond

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Glass Bandit

Ivory Blue

Jaclyn Bell

Jillian Riscoe

Kat King

Kristen Hamilton & The Heat

Lauren Sanderson

Lily B Moonflower

Lily DeTaeye

The Magi

Making Movies

musicbyskippy

Olivia Fox

pure xtc

Quite Frankly

Rico

The Royalettes Vinyl Club

Run With It

Ryan & Ryan

The Salvation Choir

Seashine

Sonic Love Collective

Stevie Cruz

Summer Breeze

Trevor Turla & Kadesh Flow

Valerie June

The Whips