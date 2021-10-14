Nelly cancels Boo Bash, moves to Uptown Theater for Winter Bash in January

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: Nelly performs during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis native rapper Nelly has cancelled his Boo Bash concert at the Azura Amphitheater scheduled for October 22.

According to the rapper’s team, the decision is made in regards to rising cases of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

Due to the recent spikes in COVID-19/Delta Variant and the Presidential order recommending vaccinations and increased testing for public gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this concert to January 25, 2022. The concert will now be happening with Nelly only at the Uptown Theater. This decision gives venues and local officials the appropriate time to decide how they will proceed in the best interest of public health. We are committed to being a responsible pillar in each community where we are performing, and we will abide by all state and local mandates around the country. We hope this extra time serves as a great opportunity for additional measures to be made to ensure we are all doing our part to present shows safely. All currently purchased tickets will be refunded, and tickets for the new date are available here starting Friday at 10am: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B4B91146AF6 Nelly

Nelly will return to Kansas City for Winter Bash on January 22 at the Uptown Theater.

Refunds for the October show will be returned automatically for those who purchased online via Ticketmaster. Fans who purchased tickets in person are requested to email info@newwestmusic.com.

Tickets for the January Winter Bash will go on sale on Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.