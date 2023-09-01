KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar has transformed into a dreamhouse.

The streetcar authority unveiled a new wrap Friday with a nod to one of the hit films of the summer: “Barbie.”

Streetcar #802 saw a pink-filled makeover, thanks to a collaboration with Whiskey Designs, and hit the tracks Friday to bring passengers all the nostalgia.

The new streetcar design has plenty of glitter, decals that say “Dream Streetcar” and “Kensas City,” and special seats like Stereotypical Barbie, President Barbie, Cowboy Ken and even Allan.

“The fun doesn’t stop outside the door. Once you walk inside the streetcar, you get to see an array of seats. Pick your favorite seat and have some fun,” said Donna Mandelbaum, communications and marketing director with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

The new Dream Streetcar will be rolling through Kansas City — or should we say Kensas City — this weekend as metro residents attend First Fridays, Kansas City Irish Fest and more.

But if you can’t catch it this weekend, Mandelbaum said the streetcar wrap will be around for about 2 months.

Riders can track the Dream Streetcar online to grab a ride.