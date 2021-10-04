New Kids on the Block bringing Mixtape Tour to Kansas City in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: (L-R) Singers Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Apparently Kansas City has the right stuff. T-Mobile Center will be one of the first five stops on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour in 2022.

Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are also joining the tour.

These late-80s and ’90s stars coming to Kansas City on Saturday, May 14.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

If you’re interested in a road trip, the 2022 Mixtape Tour will also hit St. Louis’s Enterprise Arena one day before its Kansas City show.

Tickets on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 via Ticketmaster.

Here’s the full Mixtape Tour lineup:

DATECITYVENUE
Tuesday, May 10Cincinnati, OHHeritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12Indianapolis, INGainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Sunday, May 15Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16Oklahoma City, OKPaycom Center
Wednesday, May 18New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19Houston, TXToyota Center
Friday, May 20Edinburg, TXBert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
Sunday, May 22Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25Phoenix, AZFootprint Center
Thursday, May 26San Diego, CAViejas Arena
Friday, May 27Los Angeles, CAStaples Center
Saturday, May 28Anaheim, CAHonda Center
Sunday, May 29Las Vegas, NVMichelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31Fresno, CASave Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1San Jose, CASAP Center
Thursday, June 2Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5Portland, ORModa Center
Monday, June 6Spokane, WASpokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7Boise, IDFord Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8Salt Lake City, UTVivint Arena
Friday, June 10Denver, COBall Arena
Saturday, June 11Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Friday, June 17Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23Mt. Pleasant, MISoaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena
Friday, July 1Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3Atlantic City, NJHard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6Greenville, SCBon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Friday, July 8Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9Ft. Lauderdale, FLFLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10Orlando, FLAmway Center
Tuesday, July 12Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Thursday, July 14Newark, NJPrudential Center
Friday, July 15Boston, MATD Garden
Sunday, July 17Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21Hershey, PAGiant Center
Friday, July 22Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
Saturday, July 23Washington, DCCapital One Arena

