New Kids on the Block bringing Mixtape Tour to Kansas City in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Apparently Kansas City has the right stuff. T-Mobile Center will be one of the first five stops on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour in 2022.
Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are also joining the tour.
These late-80s and ’90s stars coming to Kansas City on Saturday, May 14.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.
“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
If you’re interested in a road trip, the 2022 Mixtape Tour will also hit St. Louis’s Enterprise Arena one day before its Kansas City show.
Tickets on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 via Ticketmaster.
Here’s the full Mixtape Tour lineup:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, May 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, May 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, May 13
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, May 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Wednesday, May 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thursday, May 19
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, May 20
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Saturday, May 21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, May 22
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Thursday, May 26
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Saturday, May 28
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sunday, May 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Tuesday, May 31
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, June 1
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, June 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 4
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sunday, June 5
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, June 6
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Tuesday, June 7
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center
|Wednesday, June 8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Friday, June 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Saturday, June 11
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 17
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Wednesday, June 22
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thursday, June 23
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|Friday, June 24
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, June 25
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 26
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, June 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, June 30
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Friday, July 1
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, July 2
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 3
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Wednesday, July 6
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Arena
|Thursday, July 7
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, July 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunday, July 10
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Tuesday, July 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, July 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, July 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, July 17
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, July 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Friday, July 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, July 23
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena