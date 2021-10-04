New Kids on the Block bringing Mixtape Tour to Kansas City in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: (L-R) Singers Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Apparently Kansas City has the right stuff. T-Mobile Center will be one of the first five stops on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour in 2022.

Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are also joining the tour.

These late-80s and ’90s stars coming to Kansas City on Saturday, May 14.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

If you’re interested in a road trip, the 2022 Mixtape Tour will also hit St. Louis’s Enterprise Arena one day before its Kansas City show.

Tickets on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 via Ticketmaster.

Here’s the full Mixtape Tour lineup:

DATE CITY VENUE Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR Moda Center Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Friday, June 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, June 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Thursday, June 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Friday, July 15 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena