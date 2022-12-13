The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels arrive in New Century for the 2021 KC Air Show.

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — The Garmin KC Air Show will have some extra entertainment this summer.

Organizers announced the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II will show off their skills during the 2023 air show.

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team is known for its precision aerial maneuvers. The plane uses a combination of stealth, speed, maneuverability, and technology to excel in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions the Air Force executes.

The F-35B has its own list of impressive features. The aircraft is able to land vertically and can take off in areas where there isn’t a lot of room available.

This will be the first time the show will feature two 5th generation fighters, according to the International Council of Air Shows.

The planes join the Blue Angels at New Century AirCenter.

Tickets are currently on sale online for the event that is scheduled for Aug. 19-20.

