KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Haunted weekends return to Worlds of Fun with a new safety policy in place.

Halloween Haunt and Great Pumpkin Fest both begin this weekend.

Worlds of Fun said anyone attending Halloween Haunt will be asked to follow a new bag policy, and leave all bags larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” either at home, or in cars. The small bags that are allowed inside are subject to search.

The company said the new policy is in place to increase safety and also make entry into the park more efficient during the popular event.

Halloween Haunt

Sheer terror comes out when the sun goes down at Worlds of Fun. Halloween Haunt runs select nights through Saturday, Oct. 29. Haunt opens at 6 p.m. and ends when the park closes. Visitors are not allowed to wear costumes during the event.

Admission is included with a Season Pass or daily ticket. Worlds of Fun said Haunt is not recommended for children under the age of 13. Re-entry will not be permitted after 6 p.m. on Haunt evenings.

The terrifying event transforms Worlds of Fun into your worst nightmares with frightening attractions and night rides.

The park features more than 400 monsters, six mazes, five outdoor scare zones and live entertainment, plus the following additions:

Malice in Wonderland (Europa): Alice awakes from her dream only to find herself in a new nightmare. Her once happy world has descended into madness and the most horrible elements of Wonderland have infiltrated her world…and her mind.

Alice awakes from her dream only to find herself in a new nightmare. Her once happy world has descended into madness and the most horrible elements of Wonderland have infiltrated her world…and her mind. Fear Ground (Tivoli Music Hall): Step right up! The fair is in town! Tour this dilapidated fairground and see what these wicked carnies and demented clowns have in store for you.

Step right up! The fair is in town! Tour this dilapidated fairground and see what these wicked carnies and demented clowns have in store for you. Fright Zone (Africa): From bone-chilling skeletons to creatures from your worst nightmare, this walk-through scare zone will raise the hairs on the back of your neck.

Great Pumpkin Fest

A family-friendly option opens with Great Pumpkin Fest at Worlds of Fun.

The festival, featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, kicks off Saturday and runs through Oct. 30.

Visitors will also be treated to scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, and trick-or-treating.

A list of options includes:

Trick or Treat in Wonderland (Europa): The Peanuts gang picked some of their favorite tricks and treats to share! Kids are welcome to wear costumes and trick or treat inside Europa on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Peanuts gang picked some of their favorite tricks and treats to share! Kids are welcome to wear costumes and trick or treat inside Europa on Saturdays and Sundays. Count Snooptacula’s Costume Contest: Kids 12 and under are invited to show off their costumes in Planet Snoopy.

Kids 12 and under are invited to show off their costumes in Planet Snoopy. Linus’ Pumpkin Patch & Bale Maze: Weave your way through a path of hay bales and cornstalks. Kids ages 12 and under can choose their own mini-gourd to take home.

Weave your way through a path of hay bales and cornstalks. Kids ages 12 and under can choose their own mini-gourd to take home. Pigpen’s Creepy Crafts & Coloring: Display your best with Halloween-themed crafts and coloring.

Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through October 30.

