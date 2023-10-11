KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers of the KC Wheel at Pennway Point have released new design renderings of the site.

The newly released renderings show the site, along with logos for the KC Wheel, Pennway Putt mini golf and a Wheel House food and beverage location.

Photo by ICON Experiences

The entertainment area will showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.

Whiskey Designs created the building art and logos for the KC Wheel entertainment complex.

KC Wheel developers ICON Experiences said they hope the attraction is a much-loved location for family adventure, romantic date nights, hanging out with friends or celebrating a special event.

The KC Wheel is opening in November for guests to ride. The KC wheel has 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas that have views of the downtown Kansas City skyline from up to 150 feet.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the KC Wheel, along with drinks, beer, wine and sweet treats at Wheel House.

Tickets to experience KC Wheel will be available soon, along with reservations for lighting events like gender reveals and proposals.