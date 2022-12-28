KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, Kansas City!

If you’re planning to get out of the house and ring in the New Year this weekend, there are dozens of events scheduled across the Kansas City area.

Whether you’re looking for something family-friendly or an adults-only party, here are just a few New Year’s Eve events worth checking out:

NYE Live!

Power & Light has dubbed this the biggest and best New Year’s party in Kansas City. Tickets include access to over a dozen bars and nightclubs in KC Live, live entertainment, a champagne toast and, of course, a massive countdown to midnight. This event is 21 and older.

When: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: KC Live! at Power & Light, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $60+, buy tickets online

Science City’s Noon Year’s Eve

Don’t want to stay up all night to ring in the New Year? Science City at Union Station will once again host its family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve. This year’s theme is “Pajama Jam,” so grab your PJs! The event will be jammed with science and learning, hands-on demonstrations and the popular balloon drop with over 2,000 balloons.

When: Noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Science City at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City

Cost: General admission, $14.50; Union Station members, free

An Irish New Year

Ring in the New Year twice in one night at Kelly’s Westport Inn. The Irish pub celebrates at 6 p.m., which is midnight in Ireland, and again at midnight in Kansas City. There will be champagne for each “midnight” and live entertainment all night. This event is 21 and older.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday

Where: Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Road, Kansas City

Cost: Cover charge varies

Bar K’s Noon Year’s Eve

Don’t let your furry friend miss out on all the fun. Kansas City’s dog park and bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at noon for all the pups and their owners. Dogs will get a free party hat upon entry. Then enjoy live music and a countdown to noon with a tennis ball drop and dog-friendly champagne toast.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bar K, 501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City

Cost: Weekend admission, $10; fill out guest form here

New Year’s at Pinstripes

Whether your year has been a strike or a gutter ball, it doesn’t matter at Pinstripes’ New Year’s Eve party. Celebrate at the bistro and bar or on the bowling lanes and bocce courts. The full dinner menu will be available, along with complimentary champagne for adults and sparkling juice for kids. Pinstripes does not just one, but two balloon drops — one at 8 p.m. for families and another at midnight.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday to midnight

Where: Pinstripes, 13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Free admission, reservations encouraged

Zoo Year’s Eve

Forget ringing in the New Year. Roar into 2023 at the Kansas City Zoo. This family-friendly event will feature a countdown to noon. Plus guests can make party hats, join the dance party, or play games like limbo, corn hole and giant Connect 4. With great weather on Saturday, then you’ll still have time to explore the zoo.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Kansas City Zoo lobby

Cost: Event free with zoo admission

New Year’s at Crossroads Hotel

The New Year’s party at Crossroads Hotel will be stacked with live entertainment from talent like DJ Cale Parks, Found a Job, Quixotic and more. Plus your ticket includes access to multiple all-inclusive bars, a menu from the hotel’s executive chef and more. This event is 21 and older.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m.

Where: Crossroads Hotel,

Cost: $225, buy tickets online

New Year’s Rodeo Stampede

Go wild this New Year’s at the rodeo! Head to Hale Arena at the American Royal Complex for the three-day Rodeo Stampede. There will be roping and barrel racing during the day with a full rodeo in the evening. Sunday will also include Cowboy Church and bucking stock. There will be live music Friday and Saturday.

When: Times vary, Dec. 30-31, Jan. 1

Where: Hale Arena, 1701 American Royal Court, Kansas City

Cost: 13 and older, $20; ages 6-12, $10; 5 and under, free; buy tickets online

Family Skate Party

Skate the night — and the year — away with your friends and family. Skate City locations in KCK, Merriam and Overland Park are all hosting New Year’s Eve skate parties. The KCK and Merriam parties include cash prizes, a countdown to midnight and a balloon drop.

When: KCK, Merriam locations, 8 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m.; Overland Park location, 6 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m.

Where: 7838 Washington Ave., Kansas City, Kansas; 9800 W. 62nd Terrace, Merriam, Kansas; 10440 Mastin St., Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Admission, skate rental costs vary by location

NYE at the Uptown

Uptown Theater’s New Year’s party will feature plenty of local talent, including cover band Summer Breeze, soul band The Freedom Affair, multiple DJs and a special drag show. Tickets include multiple open bars, photo booths and more. This event is 21 and older.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $55+, buy tickets online