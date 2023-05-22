KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the release of his third studio album, Niall Horan has announced a 2024 world tour, including a stop in Kansas City.

Horan’s upcoming album “The Show” is set to release June 9, featuring singles like “Heaven” and “Meltdown” that have already become hits.

Then the former One Direction member will kick off his tour on Feb. 21, 2024, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This is Horan’s first headline tour since 2018 when he took his solo debut album on the road, and the singer said he’ll be performing hits from all three of his solo albums.

The North American leg of the tour will begin in May 2024 in the Miami area, and then Horan will come to Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre on July 16, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale next week with a presale for Citi/AAdvantage cardholders on May 30. Details on other presales are available here. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 2.