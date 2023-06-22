Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re still two weeks away from Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” coming to Kansas City, but one city is already ready for it.

On Thursday, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced the city’s Swift Street will temporarily be known as “Swift Street (Taylor’s Version),” a nod to the albums Swift has rerecorded in recent years.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Armour Boulevard also has a temporary name of “Cornelia Street,” a song from the pop star’s Lover album.

It makes for quite the Swiftie selfie at the intersection where both new honorary street signs are already up.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two shows on July 7 and July 8.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning potential concert-goers to be mindful of ticket scams.

Because tickets for her shows sold out in minutes upon initial release, many people will try to explore second-hand market for tickets. Bailey said the demand, prompts some concerns of predatory schemes.

Bailey shared the following advice for Taylor Swift fans before they purchase tickets:

Know your vendor: Make sure the website is trustworthy to buy tickets and provide financial information.

Make sure the website is trustworthy to buy tickets and provide financial information. Research: If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.

If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints. Use a credit card: If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that other forms of payment might not offer.

If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that other forms of payment might not offer. Shop on secured sites: Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https”, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.

Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https”, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar. Inspect your tickets: Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also review the listed seating assignments and confirm if that seat is part of the venue.

If you notice a ticket scam tied to Taylor Swift shows or other upcoming Missouri concerts, report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online.