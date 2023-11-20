KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The biggest game of the NFL season is happening Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl 57 rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles has the entire KC metro area getting fans excited for kickoff.

We know gamedays are always exciting for the Chiefs Kingdom in KC, but there’s definitely an even bigger buzz around tonight’s game.

Not only is it the biggest contest of the NFL season so far, there are also several pre-game celebrations if you’re looking for somewhere to cheer on the Chiefs.

Pre-game events going on in the Kansas City metro:

Donna Kelce is “working a shift” at Raising Canes in Overland Park on 135th Street from 10 to 11 a.m.

Donna is also hosting a tailgate with Campbell’s Chunky Soup before the game.

The Food Networks chef Richard Fergola is serving Eagles fans Kansas City’s best BBQ. The event is in a private lot across from Blue Ridge Cutoff from the stadium.



If you’re heading out to Arrowhead for the game, the Chiefs and Marine Corps are hosting their annual Toys for Tots drive to support Kansas City children in need this holiday season.

Toys can be placed in bins by the gates. You can scan a QR code for Chiefs Kingdom reward points.

Game-time events around Kansas City:

KC LIVE!: There will be loads of people heading to Kansas City Power and Light. You can expect various game-day specials.

They will have gameday deals on “Red Tea Shots” and an assortment of gameday platters. DoubleTap KC: This spot will have lots of gameday meal deals along with drink deals. DoubleTap will open at 4 p.m.

This spot will have lots of gameday meal deals along with drink deals. DoubleTap will open at 4 p.m. The Brooksider Sports Bar: The sports bar will feature the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on their multiple TV screens. The doors open at 5 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game begins at 7:15 p.m. Monday.