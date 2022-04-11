OLATHE, Kan. — Dust off your lawn chairs. The summertime series Olathe Live! will soon return to Stagecoach Park.

The free outdoor concert series will feature five performances from local, regional and national artists.

Olathe Live! kicks off the 2022 season with two rock and roll tribute bands, Elton John Experience and The Who Generation on Friday, June 10.

Kansas City locals The Rainmakers will take the stage on Friday, June 17.

Liverpool will bring the sights and sounds of The Beatles to Stagecoach on July 8.

The group is known around the Midwest not only for performing classic songs by The Beatles, but dressing, acting and speaking like the band.

On Friday, July 15 concert goers will be dancing along to Surfin’ USA, a Beach Boys cover band. Surfin’ USA features members of Kansas City-based bands Vinyl Revival, Boogie Wonderland and The Instamatics.

The summer series will close out with a show on July 29 featuring two ’80s cover bands: Bon Jovi, a tribute to Bon Jovi and the Kansas City-based group Ridin’ The Storm Out, a tribute to REO Speedwagon.

All shows start at 7 p.m. and are free to attend. Guests can bring lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the show.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.