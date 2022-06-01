SHAWNEE, Kan. — The annual Old Shawnee Days festival will begin Thursday and run through Sunday. Now in its 54th year, Old Shawnee Days is a fun way to kick off summer with the community.

The weekend events include a wide variety of entertainment for all ages, local bands and artists, crafts and vendors, a carnival, parade and much more.

There will also be numerous vendor booths to visit and get a chance to support local businesses.

Events begin in the evening on Thursday and Friday and run all day on Saturday and Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday down Nieman Road and Johnson Drive in downtown Shawnee. Find the parade map here. The theme is “Back Together Again.”

There is no admission fee to all concerts and events. However, carnival rides and concessions may cost. Find more information on carnival tickets and wristbands here.

Parking is available in numerous lots around Johnson Drive and Cody Street near the Old Shawnee Days grounds.

