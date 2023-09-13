KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo announced she will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

The “GUTS World Tour” heads to the T-Mobile Center on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Registration for access to tickets is open now until Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. You can register at oliviarodrigo.com.

The three-time Grammy award-winner announced her “GUTS World Tour” in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released last week.

This will be Rodrigo’s first time taking the stage in Kansas City and her first arena tour.