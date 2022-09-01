KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Black-owned businesses in the Kansas City area are participating in Midwest Black Restaurant Week.

Organized by Black Restaurant Week LLC, the 10-day event kicks off Friday and continues through Sept. 11 in several major cities across the region.

Kansas City favorites like Gates Bar-B-Q, KC Daiquiri Shop, Blue Nile Cafe, Ruby Jean’s Juicery and more are participating. You can find a full list of over 50 participating Kansas City area restaurants here.

Black Restaurant Week was developed to shine a light on minority-owned businesses and celebrate the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

The organization said last year across the U.S. the restaurant week generated an average 15% sales increase. Local restaurants are certainly hoping to see more business and awareness.

The theme this year is “More Than Just a Week” as Black Restaurant Week organizers said hundreds of thousands of restaurants and bars are facing uncertain futures due to lost revenue and increased debt over the past two years.

