Overland Park-native wins Grammy for work on John Legend’s ‘Bigger Love’ album

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Overland Park is the proud owner of a Grammy award after John Legend’s album “Bigger Love” won Best R&B Album this year.

Justus West is listed as a composer on the song, “Always.” The musician with local roots said it took a lot of hard work, networking and touring before he got to where he is today.

“When I turned 18, I had a minivan I got from my mom and I packed it up and started driving across America just looking for opportunities, and god bless to just meet the right people,” West told FOX4.

He said his mother is in the music industry, and he was able to meet people through her. He moved to Nashville, toured with singer Jazmine Sullivan and kept working hard at his craft every day.

That hard work has paid off. West has worked with big names like Mac Miller and Ariana Grande in addition to Legend.

“These people are just people just like us, and they have their struggles and stuff they go through as well, and they’re human,” Justus said when asked about working with stars.

Justus is currently working on his own music as well. He said anyone interested can expect a new E.P. coming out in the fall with a hopeful album in 2022.

“I got some songs that I really believe in,” West said. “I would have to say it is like future soul. There’s a little bit of everything in there. I love a lot of different artists, from the John Legends to Bon Iver and Coldplay and Curtis Mayfield.”

Find Justus West anywhere you stream music.

