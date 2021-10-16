Parkville Microbrew Festival returns to offer beer lovers hundreds of options

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Dozens of breweries take over English Landing Park in Parkville from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Parkville Microbrew Festival returns to the city’s historic downtown area for 2021 after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers said they are ready for the event that offers brew from more than 70 local and regional breweries. They expect it to live up to its reputation of being one of Kansas City’s biggest beer festivals.

Each brewery will have their own tasting booth. Food and live music will also be available in the park during the festival.

Tickets are $40 dollars in advance and $50 at the door, if available. You’ll also receive a commemorative tasting glass and beer sampling from more than 70 breweries with admission.

Organizers said they are taking precautions this year. Visitors will see that breweries are more spread out than previous festivals. There will also be “no touch” beer pouring available to limit contact between employees and people at the festival. Hand sanitizer and water stations will be available throughout the park for the public to use.