OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County holiday tradition is taking on a new look and a new purpose this year.

When new owners took over Paulie’s Penguins, they were forced to move locations. Their homeowners association didn’t want the traffic the inflatable penguins bring.

But one Kansas City-area nonprofit welcomed the visitors.

The Salvation Army location in downtown Olathe has helped turn it into a drive-thru celebration — and it also has a new name.

Paulie’s Penguin Drive-Thru Parade is expected to bring a big crowd to Santa Fe Street in Olathe. All the proceeds from this year’s event go to the Salvation Army.

The new owner of the 300 inflatable penguins said this is an example of turning frustration into celebration.

“It’s not what we’d planned,” new owner Faith Owens said.

Owens and her husband purchased the inflatables from their original owner this year. They wanted to host the holiday celebration in their neighborhood, but the HOA frowned on it.

That’s when the Juris Law Firm and the Salvation Army stepped in, inviting the Owens and their penguins to their parking lot.

Owens said she’s happy the hassles turned out in such a positive way.

“This is a beloved tradition. We had the opportunity to step in and fill the gap this way our staff, our church, our volunteers are always here to meet the needs of people in the community,” Lt. Nate Woodard with the Salvation Army said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

On Friday, 20 volunteers spent the afternoon setting up in the rain.

Now each evening this weekend, cars will drive through the parking lot to take in the holiday vibes.

The Salvation Army is suggesting a $5 donation per car, which will go toward numerous efforts to help local people in need.

“Really, helping any family and as many families as possible,” Owens said. “The holidays are always rough. You never know what a person is going through.”

They’re open from 6-9 p.m. Friday and from 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you plan to attend, the city of Olathe asks that you enter the parking lot from the west on Santa Fe Street. As you exit the Salvation Army lot, you’ll be directed onto Woodland to go southbound. Northbound traffic on Woodland will be blocked off.

The city encourages other drivers coming through downtown Olathe this weekend to take another route.