Peanuts gang to star in new holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’

The “Peanuts” gang comes to Apple TV+ for new original shows and specials. (Image courtesy Apple TV+ Press)

(NEXSTAR) — Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+, which became the new home to the Peanuts franchise in 2020, is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Apple TV+ on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is also the first new original holiday special to come after Apple partnered with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to offer new original series and specials along with the library of existing favorites, according to Variety.

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV.

This fall, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free on PBS.

Those iconic specials will air this year on PBS and PBS Kids at the following times:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. eastern

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. eastern

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. eastern