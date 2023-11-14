KANSAS CITY, Mo — International Superstars are bringing a party to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center next spring.

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are bringing their “The Trilogy” tour to Kansas City on Feb. 17, 2024.

The Trilogy tour started this year and on Tuesday the popstars extended their tour to multiple more cities. Prior to hitting the stage at the T-Mobile Center the singers will have a concert in St. Paul and travel to Montreal after their Kansas City stop.

Ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. To help fans get the most out of their concert experience, the tour will also provide a range of VIP packages and opportunities.

The pre-show VIP lounge invitation, an exclusive VIP tour poster, a specifically created VIP gift item, and other benefits are included in the packages, which vary.