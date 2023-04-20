KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be another hot summer in Kansas City. Country music fans are ready to celebrate with Hot Country Nights in the Power & Light District’s Live! Block.

The concert lineup for the entire summer is out, and music fans will want to be downtown every Thursday night.

All shows are free to attend unless otherwise noted. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and only guests 21+ will be admitted after 9:00 p.m.

Here are the concerts you’ll want to add to your phone’s calendar:

June 1 Wade Bowen Free Concert

June 8 Joe Nichols Free Concert

June 15 Priscilla Block Free Concert

June 22 Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line) Ticket Required

June 29 Hailey Whitters Free Concert

July 6 Randy Rogers Band Free Concert

July 13 Kip Moore Ticket Required

July 20 Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr. Free Concert

July 27 Brothers Osborne Ticket Required

August 3 Pecos & The Rooftops Free Concert

August 10 Justin Moore Ticket Required

August 17 Dylan Scott Free Concert



Tickets and premium experience upgrades are available beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

This is the 15th year for the summer concert series.