KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon is coming back to Kansas City, and this year the list of celebrities will not disappoint.

Planet Comicon is the region’s largest and longest-running comic book and pop culture event. This year, it will be from March 8-10 at Bartle Hall.

Actors from two cult classic television shows and an iconic scary movie franchise will be at next year’s Kansas City Comicon.

Actors from Boy Meets World, Sons of Anarchy, Scream and more are planning on attending the 2024 event.

Here are some of the biggest names attending:

Charlie Hunnam

Ron Perlman

Danielle Fishel

Rider Strong

Will Friedle

Neve Campbell

Jamie Kennedy

Matthew Lillard

Skeet Ulrich

Click here to see a full list of guests attending this year’s Planet Comicon.