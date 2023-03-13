KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of comic book and pop culture fans will head downtown this weekend as Planet Comicon returns to the Kansas City Convention Center.

The convention runs from 1-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The three-day event will feature dozens of celebrity guests, creators, cosplayers and more. Here are just a few of the famous faces guests can see this weekend:

Actor William Shatner from “Star Trek”

Giancarlo Esposito from “Mandalorian” and “Breaking Bad”

Actor Richard Dreyfuss from “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Actress Rachael Lee Cook from “She’s All That”

“Boy Meets World” actor William Daniels

Find information here about all Planet Comicon guests, when they’ll appear and autograph and photo opportunities.

Tickets

Adult admission for all three days of Planet Comicon is $86, and youth 3-day admission is $23.

Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices for individual days.

Adults:

Friday — $32

Saturday — $54

Sunday — $38

Kids ages 8-12

Friday — $11

Saturday — $19

Sunday — free

Kids 7 and under are free every day.

Comicon guests can purchase tickets in advance online here or at the convention.

If you plan on doing any shopping at Comicon or getting autographs/photos with guests, organizers recommend guests bring cash because some exhibitors and media celebrities will accept only cash. Others accept credit and debit cards. If you run short on cash, ATMs will be available.

Don’t miss this

There will be plenty of panels, exhibits and fun to explore at Planet Comicon, but here are just a few things you don’t want to miss out on.

Before Planet Comicon officially kicks off, join the Star Trek Dance Party at the USS Nighthawk (a.k.a Hotel Kansas City). This 21+ event runs from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. and there’s free cover to Planet Comicon pass holders. There will be a DJ, Star Trek trivia and prizes all night.

Grab an autograph from Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner. The actor will be at Planet Comicon on Friday and Saturday only, signing autographs multiple times each day.

This might be a controversial topic for some, but on Planet Comicon panel aims to rank the top 15 Marvel movies of all time — not just MCU, but all of them. Join the debate at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Watch Planet Comicon’s annual tradition — the cosplay contest. Cosplayers will show off their best work at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and competitors are vying to win part of a $15,000 prize pool. Unfortunately, registration has already closed.

Think you know Star Wars? Test your knowledge in a game of trivia with a chance to win prizes like official Star Wars autographs and more. The game starts at 4 p.m. Sunday.