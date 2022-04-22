KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon returns to Kansas City’s Bartle Hall this weekend, bringing thousands of comic book and pop culture fans to downtown.

The convention runs from 1-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The three-day event will feature dozens of celebrity guests, creators, cosplayers and more. Here are just a few of the famous faces guests can see this weekend:

Find information here about all Planet Comicon guests, when they’ll appear and autograph and photo opportunities.

Tickets

Adult admission for all three days of Planet Comicon is $100, and youth 3-day admission is $35.

Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices for individual days.

Adults:

Friday — $43

Saturday — $67

Sunday — $50

Youth ages 8-12:

Friday — $20

Saturday — $29

Sunday — free

Kids 7 and under are free every day.

Comicon guests can purchase tickets in advance online here or at the convention.

If you plan on doing any shopping at Comicon or getting autographs/photos with guests, organizers recommend guests bring cash because some exhibitors and media celebrities will accept only cash. Others do accept credit and debit cards. If you run short on cash, ATMs will be available.

Four things you don’t want to miss

There will be plenty of panels, exhibits and fun to explore at Planet Comicon, but here are just a few things you don’t want to miss out on.

The Liberty Bell 7, the historic spacecraft that launched in 1961 and was the second manned U.S. spaceflight, will be on display at Planet Comicon. Organizers say Kansas City is the first comicon in the country to feature a flown manned spacecraft on display.

Planet Comicon will, of course, play host to a huge lineup of comic book creators, including James Tynion IV, Skottie Young, John Romita Jr., Jason Aaron, Bill Morrisson, Phil Hester, Megan Levens and more.

Voice actor Matt Lanter will join fellow “Clone Wars” stars Phil LaMarr, James Arnold Taylor, and Ashley Eckstein on stage to reminisce about the beloved animated Star Wars stories. This event is set for 5 p.m. Fridya.

Watch or even take part in Planet Comicon’s annual tradition — the cosplay contest. Cosplayers will show off their best work at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.