KANSAS CITY, Mo. –P!nk is bringing her TRUSTFALL Tour to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center this fall.

The 14-city tour kicks off Oct. 12 with P!NK stopping in Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 27.

Tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, Feb 21.

The general onsale for The TRUSTFALL Tour will start on Friday, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The fall tour will take place following P!NK’s previously announced 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour. Tickets for the stadium tour are currently on sale at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.