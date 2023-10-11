KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend, hundreds of musicians will be playing on a porch near you for the 6th annual PorchFestKC.

This free Kansas City concert event is one of the 230 PorchFests that happen all across the United States.

Beginning at noon through 6 p.m. Saturday, there will be as many as 15 bands or musicians playing per hour.

The event promotes community, music and neighborly love, organizers said. Kathryn Golden thought of the idea after attending a PorchFest in San Francisco, and she’s glad she did.

“It is so much fun. It’s a chance to park your car, walk, ride your bike and just hear every kind of music possible,” Golden said.

Visit porchfestkc.com for the schedule and more information.