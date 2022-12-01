KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Ford is grabbing his whip and putting on his legendary fedora hat to play archeologist Indiana Jones for a fifth adventure.

On Thursday, Disney released the first poster and trailer of the film along with the title, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Brazil Comic Con.

The trailer opens with Jones talking with John Rhys-Davies who returns as Sallah from the first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and third film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

You can watch the new trailer here.

Rhys-Davies looks to be the only supporting character returning from the four previous films, according to IMDB.

The trailer reveals plenty of new characters played by Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Toby Jones, as well as Indiana Jones running into danger on a horse, car chases and fights on top of a moving train.

James Mangold takes over the director’s chair from Steven Spielberg who is an executive producer on the film along with George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy.

Even at the age of 80, Ford is looking to prove he isn’t ready to hang up the whip and hat.

John Williams, who is now 90-years-old, is also expected to return to compose the movie’s score.

The film is set to hit theaters in the United States on June 23, 2023, 15 years after the previous film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

