KINGSVILLE, Mo. — The upcoming weather forces Powell Gardens to cancel showings of Evergy’s Festival of Lights.

Organizers say the lights display will not be open Thursday, Dec. 22 or Friday, Dec. 23. Ticket holders will receive emails for instructions and updates concerning the cancellation.

The good news is that people with tickets will have longer to redeem them.

Powell Gardens announced the festival is extended through Jan. 8.

Organizers say the mile-long lighted trail includes displays, suspended lights, an enchanted tiki bar and a peppermint warming station.

Make sure you pack a camera for your late afternoon or evening trip because Powell Gardens says there are many photo-worthy moments as you explore the area, including a life-sized snow globe and a dazzling illuminated passage.

Visitors can upgrade their experience with a +Pack, which includes a trio of festival treats, for $10. An upgraded viewing experience is also available by purchasing a pair of 3D glasses from The Marketplace at Powell Gardens. Each pair of 3D glasses reveals different shapes such as trains and penguins.

The Evergy Festival of Lights is open from 4-10 p.m. Dec. 26-30, and Jan. 5-8. Tickets are available online at www.powellgardens.org/lights.

