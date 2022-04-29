PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Kansas City-area woman is tracing her roots ahead of her debut on HGTV. She and her husband may easily become America’s newest sweethearts.

Meg Piercy was born and raised in Prairie Village, Kansas. She went Pembroke Hill High School and graduated from the University of Kansas.

On Saturday, she and her husband, Joe, will put Prairie Village on the map. They take their everyday job, working on houses in Chicago, to the screen.

“Joe was made to have a camera in his face,” Meg said.

An unexpected door opened a few years ago for the Piercys with the opportunity to host their own series, “Renovation Goldmine,” on HGTV.

“Joe has a funny analogy for what we bring,” Meg said.

“I feel like a relationship is like a mullet,” Joe said. “Meg is business in the front, and I’m party in the back.”

They say life is better together, from tearing down walls to rolling out carpet. It’s not unusual for them to spend 22 hours a day side by side.

This fun-loving couple hopes to help people find hidden treasures already sitting at home that are just in need of a little sprucing up.

“I think tools seems scary to people,” Meg said. “So I hope it shows that two regular Joes, or Meg and Joes, can do something and you can, too!”

Meg is a Midwestern girl and former Jayhawk. They live and work on houses in Chicago, but Kansas will always be home.

In the show, you’ll see that in a huge mural.

“It’s on the side of our building with a girl blowing a dandelion. So that’s kind of my ode to my roots.

“You can take the girl out of Kansas, but you can’t take the Kansas out of the girl,” Joe said.

He said there’s a KU fan around every corner in Chicago, and we can expect to see a few on the show.

So how do these soon-to-be stars balance three kids, a business and the cameras?

“We have an incredible support system,” Joe said.

“Renovation Goldmine” premieres Saturday at 7 p.m. on HGTV. Get a sneak peak into the show in the video player above.

