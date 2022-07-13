KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sean Malto mastered his moves at skate parks across Kansas City.

This weekend, Malto returns to his skateboarding roots, and asks the community to join him.

MTN Dew is hosting a free skateboarding event featuring Malto, Anthony Ferraro, and Lamont Holt. It’s part of the company’s “Unlock the Spot” campaign ahead of Tuesday’s Go Skate Day.

There will be an open skate jam as well as photo ops with all of the pro skaters. Attendees will also have the chance to try MTN Dew and MTN Dew Zero samples.

MTN Dew’s campaign works to highlight how far skateboarding has progressed over the years.

“Skateboarding has gained so much visibility in the last few years and it’s awesome that MTN DEW is celebrating that in such a big way this summer,” Malto said. “Skateboarding is an important outlet for so many people, whether it’s a big competition or just messing around with friends, and unlocking a spot in Kansas City to skate with my hometown community is the perfect way to honor that.”

The free open skate will take place at the Slabs in Gillham Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

