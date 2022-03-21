Brandon Mitchell of Houston, Texas, an experienced concert promoter, is suing hip hop artist Gucci Mane.

Gucci Mane has released 14 studio albums and worked with artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, Usher and Bruno Mars. He was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B performance in 2020 for a song called “Exactly How I Feel” that he performed with Lizzo.

Mitchell hired and promoted Gucci Mane for a concert at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence that was scheduled for July 26, 2019, paying him a $100,000 security deposit. Mitchell then spent money promoting the event. However, the concert was abruptly canceled and never rescheduled. Mitchell said he asked for his money back, but it was never returned.

Mitchell filed a federal lawsuit on March 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. He is accusing Gucci Mane and his agents, The Diop Agency and 1st Avenue Touring LLC, of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, negligent misrepresentation, promissory fraud, civil conspiracy and wrongful conversion. Mitchell is arguing that the defendants knowingly made false statements to obtain money without having to perform.

“Plaintiff has lost income, incurred financial and reputational damages, lost additional costs, lost opportunities, attorney fees and other damages,” the lawsuit states.