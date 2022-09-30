KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall has arrived in Kansas City, and that means it’s time to fill your weekends with the season’s favorites.

Over a dozen farms across the region are ready for fall fun. They’ve created wild corn mazes, grown hundreds of pumpkins and have warmed up the apple cider.

Whether you just want to pick the perfect pumpkin for Halloween or you’re looking for a full day of family fun, there’s a great option for you.

Here are 14 pumpkin patches and corn mazes you don’t want to miss in the Kansas City area:

(Please note: Prices below are generally for admission to the farm and its attractions; pumpkin prices are typically not included.)

KC Pumpkin Patch

This Olathe farm hosts its fall festival every weekend, featuring over 50 attractions like giant yard games, a mega slide, farm animals, pumpkin bowling and more activities for all ages. And of course you can pick out the perfect pumpkin and grab food and drink.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays

Where: 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe, Kansas

Cost: Tickets starting at $17.95

Weston Red Barn Farm

Last year, this Missouri farm was named one of the best pumpkin patches in the United States. On the weekends, the Weston Red Barn Farm celebrates its fall festival. Guests can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch, grab some caramel apples and cider, and get lost in the corn maze. Find more details here.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: 16300 Wilkerson Road, Weston, Missouri

Cost: Prices vary per activity

Louisburg Cider Mill

While this Louisburg farm is famous for its apple cider and doughnuts, there’s plenty of fall fun outside the annual CiderFest. The cider mill’s pumpkin patch and corn maze are open for weeks, and guests can also enjoy hayrides, farm animals and games.

When: Now to Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 14730 K-68 Highway, Louisburg, Kansas

Cost: $13-16

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch

Normally a working farm year-round, Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch takes over in the fall. Guests can also find rides, games, pig races, live music and much more. Carolyn’s also offers pumpkin doughnuts, kettle corn and fudge.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday

Where: 17607 NE 52nd Street, Liberty, Missouri

Cost: Starting at $16.95

Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch

Go on a fall adventure at this 300-acre farm in Kearney. The Fun Farm has over 30 attractions like pumpkin-picking, a corn maze, a hayride, corn pit and plenty of photo opportunities. Buy tickets in advance to save.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays

Where: 650 N. Jefferson St., Kearney

Cost: Weekday admission, $16 online/$20 gate; weekend admission, $21 online/$26 gate

Johnson Farms

It’s pumpkin season at Johnson Farms in Belton. Take a wagon ride out to the patch, play in the barnyard arcade and more. Guests can also pick produce and sunflowers and buy mums. Buy tickets online to save.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Where: 17701 Holmes Road, Belton, Missouri

Cost: $15, weekdays; $17, weekends; kids 2 and under, free

Faulkner’s Ranch

If you’re looking for a day of family fun, you’ll find it at Faulkner’s Ranch. Admission to the farm’s play area includes a petting farm, plenty of games and rides, photo opportunities, a bounce house and more. But if you just want to buy pumpkins, admission isn’t required. Find more details here.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays

Where: 10600 Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Admission starting at $13.50

Pumpkin Valley

Located at Rising Star Equestrian Ranch, family-owned Pumpkin Valley is “designed with fall fun in mind.” Visitors can run through the obstacle course, fly down the pumpkin slide, jump through the bounce house or get lost in the hay maze. Train, pony and hay rides are also available for an additional cost.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 3-6 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: 2807 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Cost: $15

Fahrmeier Farms

This laid back Lafayette County farm features all your fall favorites: apple cider and doughnuts, giant pumpkins and mums, homemade fudge and more. Find more details on their Facebook page.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 9133 County Farm Road, Lexington, Missouri

Cost: $10, ages 4 and up; free for kids 3 and under

Red Barn Ranch

Check out the Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1 or visit any weekend you want during Red Barn Ranch’s fall season for live music, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more games. Several weekends in October have themes like Farmer Day and Howl-o-ween.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 1-6 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: 23111 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville, Missouri

Cost: $10 for ages 3 and up

Kerby Farm

Head to Wyandotte County for fall fun, including a corn maze, kid-sized zip line, spooky house and more. And of course, there are plenty of pumpkins for picking at Kerby Farm. Concessions are also available on weekends.

When: Oct. 1-31; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 15943 158th Street, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: $8 for ages 3 and up

Gieringers Orchard

Gieringers is known for its produce during the summer, but starting in October, it’s pumpkin time. Guests can also grab doughnuts, cider slushes and soft serve ice cream. The corn maze is dinosaur-themed this year, and there are plenty of games for the family. At the farm market, you’ll also find more produce, jams, salsas and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: 39675 W. 183rd Street, Edgerton, Kansas

Cost: $10, Fridays; $12, Saturdays and Sundays

Liberty Corn Maze

Go on an adventure at the Liberty Corn Maze. This local farm is known for its incredible designs, and this year is no exception. The maze has a “Visit Missouri” theme this fall. After you make it through, check out Little Shucks Adventure Town, the country store and other activities.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 5-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 17607 N.E. 52nd Street, Liberty, Missouri

Cost: $15.17, ages 13 and up; $13.28, kids 3-12; free, kids 2 and under

Schaake’s Pumpkin Patch

If you’re looking for an affordable option for fall fun, look no further. Schaake’s in Lawrence combines the best of entertainment and education with free admission. Enjoy pumpkin-picking, hayrides, a playground, farm animals and more. There’s also a gift shop and concessions for your popcorn, slushy and doughnut cravings.

When: Oct. 1-30; noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: 1791 N. 1500 Road, Lawrence, Kansas

Cost:

