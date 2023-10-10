KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather is cooling down in Kansas City, meaning its the perfect time to do visit pumpkin patches, go apple picking or enjoy fall festivals.

Multiple farms and pumpkin patches across the Kansas City metro are ready to welcome locla families with corn mazes, apple cider and more fall favorites.

KC Pumpkin Patch

The KC Pumpkin Patch in Olathe hosts its fall festival every weekend with various attractions. The attraction has multiple slides, yard games, farm animals and more. The KC Pumpkin Patch has something for the whole family to enjoy.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays

Where: 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe, Kansas

Cost: Tickets start at $17.95

Weston Red Barn Farm

Weston Red Barn Farm offers fall experiences for all ages. You can pick apples, take a hayride to the pumpkin patch, visit farm animals and shop in the country store.

When: Now through Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays

Where: 16300 Wilkerson Road, Weston, Missouri

Cost: Prices vary per activity

Louisburg Cider Mill

Along with its famous cider and donuts, Louisburg Cider Mill has a handful of fall fun for you to enjoy. The Cider Mill has a U-pick orchard, a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patches and more.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 14730 K68 Highway, Louisburg, Kansas

Cost: Monday through Thursday, $12.99; Friday to Sunday, $15.99

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch guests can find hayrides, games, apple cannons, live music and much more. Carolyn’s also offers pumpkin doughnuts, kettle corn and fudge.

When: Now through Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday

Where: 17607 NE 52nd Street, Liberty, Missouri

Cost: Starting at $19.95

Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch

Visit the Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch in Kearney for plenty of fall fun. The 300-acre Fun Farm includes over 30 attractions, including a corn maze, a hayride, a corn pit, pumpkin picking, and other photo ops. To save money, purchase your tickets in advance.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: 650 N. Jefferson St., Kearney, Missouri

Cost: Starting at $16.95

Johnson Farms

It’s pumpkin time at Johnson Farms in Belton. Take a wagon ride out to the patch, play in the barnyard arcade, and more. Aside from picking fruit and sunflowers, visitors can also buy mums. To save money, you can purchase tickets online.

When: Now through Oct. 31; Open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 17701 Holmes Rd., Belton, Missouri

Cost: Starting at $16.99

Faulkner’s Ranch

More fall fun can be found at Faulkner’s Ranch. Admission to the farm’s play area includes a petting farm, plenty of games and rides, photo opportunities, a bounce house and more. But if you just want to buy pumpkins, admission isn’t required. Click here for details.

When: Now through Oct. 29; Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 10600 Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Starts at $15

Pumpkin Valley

Pumpkin Valley is located at Rising Star Equestrian Ranch. In the fall, visitors can jump through the bounce house, run through the obstacle course, fly down the pumpkin slide, and get lost in the hay maze. There are additional costs for the train, ponies, and hay rides.

When: Now through Oct. 29; 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: 2807 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Cost: $15

Fahrmeier Farms

All your favorite fall treats are available at Fahrmeir Farm in Lexington, including apple cider and doughnuts, enormous pumpkins and mums, homemade fudge, and more. Visit their Facebook page for additional information.

When: Now through Oct. 31; 10a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 9133 County Farm Road, Lexington, Missouri

Cost: $10, ages 4 and up; free for kids 3 and under

Red Barn Ranch

For live music, pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and additional games, stop by Red Barn Ranch any weekend during October.

When: Now through Oct. 29; 1-6 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: 23111 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville, Missouri

Cost: $10 for ages 3 and up

Kerby Farm

For fall-themed entertainment, including a corn maze, a kid-sized zip line, an eerie house, and more, visit Wyandotte County. Of course, you can also pick your own pumpkins at Kerby Farm.

When: Now through Oct. 29; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Where: 15943 158th Street, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: $8 for ages 3 and up