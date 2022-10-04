KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An injury forced popular rock band Rage Against the Machine to cancel their 2023 tour, including a stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City in March.

Lead singer Zack de la Rocha made the announcement in a statement on social media saying he suffered a significant injury to his Achilles tendon that will severely affect his ability to perform.

“Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstances,” De la Rocha wrote.

RATM was scheduled to perform in Kansas City on March 28, 2023, but the injury will cancel remaining North American tour dates.

“Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised,” De la Rocha said. “It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward.”

Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster or AXS will automatically be refunded, but anyone who paid in cash should get in contact with the box office.

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect,” De la Rocha said.