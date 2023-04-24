KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In celebration of its 40th anniversary, “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” is returning to select theaters across the United States for one week.

The film continues the story of young Jedi Knight, Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher and Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, along with a small band of rebels fighting to take down the evil Galactic Empire and restore freedom to the galaxy.

The film is the sixth episode in the Skywalker Saga but was the third “Star Wars” film released and until the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, was considered the conclusion of the “Star Wars” saga.

The announcement of the film’s return to the big screen was made earlier this month at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. It’s the first official release of the film since March of 1997.

The return of the film in theaters gives a whole new generation of fans to experience it on the big screen for the first time and generations of fans to experience it again.

“Return of the Jedi” is directed by Richard Marquand with screenplay by George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan.

Screenings for “Return of the Jedi” will take place April 28 – May 4.

According to Fandango, the film will play at AMC Barrywoods 24, AMC Town Center 20 in Leawood and B&B Theatre Liberty Cinema. To see show times, click here.