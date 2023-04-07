KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For its 20th anniversary, Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” is returning to Kansas City-area theaters for two nights.

The film based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic novel won 11 Academy Awards including “Best Director” and “Best Picture.”

It’s the conclusion of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy where Hobbits Frodo, played by Elijah Wood, and Sam, played by Sean Astin, must finish to quest to destroy the “Ring of Power” before evil consumes Middle Earth.

The film opened in the United States and Canada on December 17, 2003 and on its opening weekend earned a total of $72,629,713, according to IMDB.

The extended version of the film, which is 4 hours and 11 minutes long, will play at the following Kansas City area theaters on April 13 and April 19 at 7 p.m.