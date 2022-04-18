KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pop-up disco debut will infuse energy and excitement into downtown Kansas City this weekend, but there’s a twist.

The KC Streetcar and people behind Boulevardia are putting the fist pop-up silent disco on the KC Streetcar Saturday.

DJ Joe will be mixing the tunes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Streetcar #806 as the Streetcar Authority unveils it’s Boulevardia branding.

Volunteers will hand out wireless headphones to all riders who want to participate in the silent disco, or riders may just ride along and watch the party.

Riders can also track the location of the #806 Streetcar using a free tracker provided by KC Streetcar.

“We are proud to partner with the KC Streetcar and the Missouri Division of Tourism as we continue to build excitement for Boulevardia’s return this June,” Trever Frickey, Boulevardia president, said. “We are excited to bring the festival to Crown Center in downtown Kansas City this year and hope streetcar riders enjoy the branded car throughout the next few months.”

Boulevardia is scheduled to take place June 17-18. The two-day urban street festival is at Crown Center this year, so the KC Streetcar will be dropping hundreds of riders off along its line that runs near Pershing and Grand Boulevard.

General admission tickets start at $40 per person and are available online.

