KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has extended its Starcatcher World Tour, announcing 12 new dates across the U.S.

That includes a stop at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on May 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale via presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and then for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 2024 leg of Greta Van Fleet’s tour starts in St. Louis on April 27, and wraps up May 21 in Milwaukee. The band also has over a dozen remaining shows in 2023 across Europe.

Greta Van Fleet is made up of the Kiszka brothers — twins Josh and Jake, plus Sam — and Danny Wagner. They’re known for hits like “Highway Tune” and “Black Smoke Rising.”

The Starcatcher tour follows Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher album, which was released on July 21 and debuted at the top of several charts.