Santa Claus has arrived at Crown Center: Here’s when you can see him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa Claus has arrived at Crown Center for the holiday season.

Jolly Old Saint Nick arrived by horse-drawn carriage Friday morning at the Crown Center Shops. He took his seat at Gingerbread Station to talk to a crowd of youngsters about their Christmas wishes.

“This is our annual thing we do every year,” said Jake Lee of Lee’s Summit. “We come see Santa, tell him what you want and then eat at Fritz’s.”

Santa Claus will be at Gingerbread Station at Crown Center through Christmas Eve. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

