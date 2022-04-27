INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It’s time to celebrate a late summer tradition in Independence. SantaCaliGon Days Festival is back in 2022. This is the 50th year for the event held each Labor Day Weekend.

Organizers released the concert lineup for this year’s event.

There are three stages that host acts and entertainment of all kinds, with the biggest concerts taking place on the main stage.

All concerts are free, however, VIP wrist bands will be available for limited premium front-of-the-stage seating. They are available online for $30 a person beginning May 1.

Friday, Sept. 2

6 p.m. Carl Worden Band

7:30 p.m. Stone Senate

9:30 p.m. Little Texas



Saturday, Sept. 3

6:30 p.m. Last Kiss

8 p.m. Red Clay Strays

9:30 p.m. Lonestar



Sunday, Sept. 4

3:15 p.m. Steve Miller Experience

5 p.m. Bad Company Tribute

7 p.m. Bob Segar Tribute

9 p.m. The Rock Gods



The Community Stage will highlight local and regional acts throughout the afternoon. Local bands will take the stage in the evenings.

The event celebrates the history of Independence as a key player in the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails to the West.

