SantaCaliGon Festival returns after COVID-19 hiatus, no masks required

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The popular SantaCaliGon Days festival returns to Independence on Labor Day Weekend. After canceling last year’s plans due to COVID-19, organizers said they are ready for a great weekend that is full of fun.

COVID-19 INFORMATION

Festival organizers said they are following all public health guidelines provided by the City of Independence. The city does not have a mask mandate, so people are not required to wear masks. Organizers do ask everyone to take personal responsibility and to stay home if they aren’t feeling well. They also ask anyone to wear a mask if they feel it’s the best way to stay safe while at the event.

The festival will provide an easy location to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if you or a family member need one. A vaccine clinic will be at the festival Friday through Monday. It will be located across from the 1859 Jail on Main street. All three vaccines will be available. Remember, if you receive a Pfizer or Moderna shot, you will need to schedule an appointment for a second dose. The vaccine clinic will be available during the following times:

Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



ENTERTAINMENT

SantaCaliGon Days concerts take place on three different stages. All concerts are free to attend. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 3 Main Stage 6:30 p.m. — Carl Worden 8:00 p.m. — Stone Senate 9:30 p.m. — Little Texas Community Stage 5:30 p.m. — Wood Valley Pickers 7:30 p.m. — The Trace

Saturday, Sept. 4 Main Stage 6:30 p.m. — Prairie Moon 8:00 p.m. — Pryor & Lee 9:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown Community Stage 10 a.m. — Claudia’s School of Dance 11 a.m. — Cathy’s Creative Dance 12 p.m. — Wing Cook-Off & Contest 2 p.m. — Bumblee’s Cheer & Dance Team 2:30 p.m. — Studio 3V Dance Center 4 p.m. — Suzette Sings featuring Brother John 5:30 p.m. — Sequoia Newland 7:30 p.m. — Alo Key

Sunday, Sept. 5 Main Stage 6:30 p.m. — Ridin’ the Storm Out (Tribute to REO Speedwagon) 8:00 p.m. — Bob Jovi (Tribute to Bon Jovi) 9:30 p.m. — Shooting Star Community Stage 12 p.m. — Ice Cream Eating Contest 1 p.m. — Root Beer Chugging Contest 2 p.m. — Veterans Pinning Ceremony 2:30 p.m. — Cornhole Throw Down (Must register online to participate) 5:30 p.m. — Mark Doty and The Cause 7:30 p.m. — Vinyl Revival

Monday, Sept 6 Community Stage 11 a.m. — High School Robotics Competition Teams 12:30 p.m. — School of Rock 2 p.m. — Brand X Band



CARNIVAL

There is also a carnival at SantaCaliGon Days. Armbands are available at the event for $30 per person. The carnival is open the following hours:

Thursday, Sept. 2 5 p.m. — Midnight

Friday, Sept. 3 12 p.m. — Midnight

Saturday, Sept. 4 10 a.m. — Midnight

Sunday, Sept. 5 10 a.m. — Midnight

Monday, Sept. 6 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

