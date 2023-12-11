KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is going on tour in 2024 and is making a stop in Kansas City.

McLachlan’s “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour” will stop at Starlight Theatre on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The upcoming tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which was released on October 22, 1993. Hit singles include “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream,” “Good Enough,” and others.

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales beginning on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week. General ticket sales begin on Friday at noon on Starlight’s website.

McLachlan’s tour kicks off in Seattle on May 25, 2024.