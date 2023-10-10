KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Scotty McCreery is about to be a very busy man.

McCreery fans in the Kansas City area will get the chance to see him perform on Feb. 22 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Ticket presale begin this Thursday night, but members of the Scotty McCreery Fan Club will get the chance to snag them Tuesday. To sign up for the ticket presale click here.

If you are not looking to get presale tickets, you can snag regular sale tickets on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The 2024 tour begins on Jan. 26 in Ohio and ends in mid-March in New York. McCreery has set 16 tour dates for 2024. Those will come on the heels of his 2023 tour beginning this week.

“I’m on the road year ‘round, but I always love putting together specific tours, and I think next year’s ‘Cab in a Solo Tour’ is going to be one of my favorites,” said McCreery.

McCreery has a list of different opening acts for his shows. Anne Wilson, Greylan James and Noah Hicks will sing at different shows.

Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks will perform before McCreery takes the stage in Independence.

McCreery also said it is possible that he could share songs for his upcoming new album.