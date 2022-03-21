BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Shinedown is returning to the Kansas City area this fall along with special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie.

Azura Amphitheater (Sandstone) made the announcement Monday that the rock band would be returning to the venue on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“Over the last two decades, Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in modern rock,” the company said.

The concert is part of the band’s “Planet Zero” tour.

“As their most galvanizing body of work yet, Planet Zero firmly places Shinedown in the pantheon of artists capable of moving the culture forward on the strength of their singular vision, uncompromising honesty, and fierce commitment to constant evolution,” the venue said Monday.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.

There is an overall eight ticket limit for the event, according to Ticketmaster.

The concert will take place Saturday, September 3, 2022 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m.