BONNER SPRINGS, Mo. — Singer-songwriter Hozier is extending his “Unreal Unearth” tour, and that includes a stop in the Kansas City area.

After his 2023 shows across 27 cities sold out, the award-winning singer will continue his tour into 2024, adding 37 new shows.

He’s scheduled to visit Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs on Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 17 online.

Known for hits like “Take Me to Church,” Hozier released his third album “Unreal Unearth” back in August, and it debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Hozier isn’t just growing as an artist,” Rolling Stone wrote, “he’s being reborn.”

Hozier also just collaborated with Noah Kahan whose hit “Dial Drunk” is climbing the charts. The two re-released Kahan’s song “Northern Attitude” on Friday.