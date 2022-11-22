KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TMZ is wishing everyone a Merry Elfin’ Christmas with a special unlike any other.

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas is a no-holds barred look back at 2022 with an all-star cast including your favorite chefs, actors, reality stars, musicians and more on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. to catch the craziness!

Among the celebrity storytellers are Post Malone, Henry WInkler, Giada De Laurentis, Smokey Rbinson, Kenny G, Kenya Moore, and Camille Vasquez. Hear directly from them as they tell the big stories of 2022 that had people talking, and don’t miss the special sneak peek below: